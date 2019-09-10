Zorells Jewelry expanding

A major renovation project has temporarily displaced Zorells Jewelry from its 9th Street and Sweet location to Kirkwood Mall.

The old building is being expanded into a 7,000 square foot facility, almost triple its original size.

In the meantime, while construction is underway, Zorells is temporarily under the roof at Kirkwood for about six weeks.

“While we are in the Kirkwood Mall, we are having a construction sale so that we can fill the new location with a brand new product,” says Zorells owner Tim Ell. “So, we would like to try to get rid of everything we have in this location before we go back.”

Ell says the expansion will allow them to offer more products. Zorells specializes in diamond rings, earrings, and necklaces from designers around the world.