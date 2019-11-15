Zorells Jewelry reopens after 7 months of construction

BISMARCK — The owners tripled the size of Zorells Jewelry’s showroom, added a wine bar, customized chandeliers and brought in several new jewelry designers.

The building is now just under 7,000 square feet.

“Zorells jewelry is designed for our clients. It isn’t designed for Sharon Ell. When our clients come in here we want them to feel like they just got the glass slipper. I call that the glass slipper moment where everything in here was made for their moment and memory,” said Tim Ell, owner of Zorells.

Zorells was built in 2005 in Bismarck.

Currently, the jewelry store has some promotions where you can win a free Louis Vuitton bag and motorcycle.

