Local pharmacy’s drop box full on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which encourages people to properly dispose of unused and expired medications.

The initiative happens twice a year, in April and in October.

The aim of the day is to prevent people from flushing or trashing expired drugs, which can be harmful to the environment, and to prevent pills from getting in the wrong hands, potentially causing overdoses.

According to the CDC, a recent surge in drug overdose death rates is due to increasing abuse of prescription opioid painkillers, which can be found in home medicine cabinets.

Gateway Pharmacy in Bismarck is one location that had its drop box filled with medications.

“We typically take back almost everything. If there are any controlled medications let us know so we can separate them and throw them away. We want you to witness that we throw them away especially with controlled medication,” Gateway Pharmacy Pharmacist Tiem Nguyen said.

Although today is the national Take Back day, medication drop boxes remain on-site year-round for collections.