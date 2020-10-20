Local road crews ready for snowstorm

It didn’t take long for mother nature to take those pretty fall colors and replace them with winters default of white and gray.

And for some people, accumulating snow has already come ahead of schedule.

“This is too early, maybe thanksgiving, Christmas, you kind of expect it but this is plenty early,” said Bismarck resident Jerry Auch.

Unfortunately for Jerry, more snow is on the way, quite a bit it potentially.

But fear not, your local road crew is ready to tackle mother natures wrath.

We’ll start in Mandan, KX News swung by the Public works department where director Mitch Bitz tells us they’ve got around 150 miles of center lane roads to keep clear, so be patient.

“It might look like the plow missed your area, but in reality there’s a method to the madness, we’re trying to open up the network roads first and then we’ll come back and get into the neighborhoods,” said Bitz.

Meanwhile in Burleigh County, County Engineer Marcus Hall showed us a massive pile of snow fighting material ready to be spread during the storm.

We have about 3,000 tons of a salt and sand mix we also mix in a bottom ash with our salt/sand mix to help the process of melting on our roadways,” said Hall

Burleigh County has around 1,300 miles of roads to keep clear when it snows, around the same as the city of Bismarck.

“We run 24 hours a day, so 24/7, we’re out there plowing, so when the storm hits and during the duration of the storm and with us plowing, we just stay on it. But again we’ve got all out supplies in, our sand our salt our different liquids our trucks gain everything’s ready, the guys are all ready their all set up for running midnight to noon and noon to midnight shifts, so we’re just, ready to go,” said Bismarck Public Works Director Jeff Heintz.

He adds they’re hoping they get a window of sunshine to dry the roads so they can apply a pre-treatment of a beet mixture to help aid in the melting process once the next flakes start to fly.

All three men we spoke to urge residents to get anything that would slow a plows progress down, such as a boat or camper, off the city or county’s streets before the snow starts piling up.