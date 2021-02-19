Local sporting goods stores gearing up for changes after Carson Wentz trade

Local sporting goods stores are gearing up for some changes after Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

After five seasons with the Philidelphia Eagles, Bismarck native Carson Wentz is changing teams.

Bismarck’s Scheels still has Wentz’ Eagles jerseys available for those who wish to commemorate his start in the NFL.

And you know what they say — out with the old and in with the new.

Scheels tells us they’ve already been talking to vendors.

“We have fielded a few phone calls wondering if like those jerseys are going to get here shortly.

We will get them into the doors as soon as we can. Since he has switched to the Colts, as soon as we get that merchandise in, that merchandise will be larger and we will have a prominent display to support him,” said Melissa Neutman.

She says the new Wentz jerseys should be available in store this spring.