Local Ukrainians are pleading to close the sky.

“Right now the civilians are the ones paying the price for not protecting the skies. The civilians are the ones dying,” says Bismarck resident from Ukraine, Sasha Esibur-Mayer.

After living amongst gunfire and bombings, Ukrainians are asking for Ukraine to be a no fly zone.

Esibur-Mayer explained why having a No Fly Zone, will help.

“Basically that would mean airspace over Ukraine would be protected and Russian bombers would not be able to bomb our civilians so we can get people out and get the supplies to where they’re needed,” she says.

Esibur-Mayer says one petition for the no fly zone has gotten over 1 million signatures in a couple of days.

Although NATO, a multinational response force that can be deployed on air, land, and sea wherever they are needed–is reluctant to get involved, there are still options.

“People are looking at including designating a certain part of the sky protected or giving Ukraine fighter planes but things are just moving too slowly,” says Esibur-Mayer.

She says a no fly zone is necessary for the safety of civilians in Ukraine.

She describes a recent incident of violence in the suburbs of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Territory troops were trying to evacuate civilians from the town of Rupang that’s been under constant bombardment for the last almost 12 days. and Last night they were shooting at them right as they were evacuating so there were whole families killed, “she goes on to say.

Ivan Nychypeoruk and local Ukrainians urge everyone to reach out to state, local, and national leaders to close the sky.

“Just give them support, help them in the sky, close the sky–that’s the biggest thing from the bombs they need to stop bombing peaceful businesses,” says Nychypeoruk .



“The world needs to do something about this, this is genocide. The whole country cant be given to Putin to just destroy,” says Esibur-Mayer.

St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Dickinson, is hosting a Rally For Ukraine on March 7th at 6pm.