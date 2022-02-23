Since 2009, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Kitchen has provided those in need a warm meal and a place of comfort.

“There are some people who help us financially, some people bring in food donations or paper towels, others come in here and volunteer or wait on tables,” said Mark Meier, founder of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe

The Cenex Coffee Club is one group lending a hand by preparing ingredients for the soup.

Suzie Williams, a member of the Cenex Coffee Club, knows all of the right ingredients when making the soup.

“This much flour, this many eggs, some milk and you stir it up,” said Williams.

Williams and Eunice Wolf, another member of the Cenex Coffee Club, used to volunteer at the soup kitchen before COVID-19 and wanted to continue to help. So Williams contacted Meier for advice on ways she could assist.

“What can we do from home to help him out? He said, ‘Suzie, have you ever made knoephla soup?’ I said, ‘I would be willing to make it,” said Williams.

That quickly grew to ten or more ladies assisting her in preparing the ingredients and then freezing them, before dropping them off.

“It’s great to have a lot of hands doing it. Now when we make it, there are several of us who bring a bag,“ said Williams.

It’s not just soup that comes from the group, but long-lasting friendships.

“We support each other through thick or thin; we have wonderful fellowship whether making knoephla or making blankets,” said Wolf.

The Cenex Coffee Club also gives back in other ways by handing out school supplies, purchasing items for the less fortunate, and making fleece blankets.