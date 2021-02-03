Local YMCA launches virtual fitness platform

A new way to access exercise classes is now available through the YMCA.

“The Virtual Y” launched on Monday.

This is a new virtual platform that allows members to pick from a variety of workouts, both live, and pre-recorded.

YMCA Marketing Director, Amber Bernhardt, says these types of workouts are here to stay.

“Sometimes necessity is the mother of invention, and over the last year we’ve all learned a lot about accessibility and outreach and how we can connect.

We have a lot of advantages to connect globally.

And what a cool way to do it to diversify what we have to offer,” said Bernhardt.

The YMCA currently has 23,000 members, and “The Virtual Y” is free to all of them.

It’s accessible through their website, all members need is their barcode number to login.