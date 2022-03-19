Resident Judith Roberts says she just had to do something.

Tonight from 6:30 to 7:30, there will be a Vigil for Peace held in Bismarck.

During the vigil, there will be inter-denominational meditation and prayers for Ukraine.

The focus of the vigil is peace.

“It’s more focused on peace and rather than the war that’s going on in Ukraine. More focused on the solution what we can do, rather than the problem,” said Roberts.

The event will be held at The Hub–321 South First St. Everyone is welcome to attend.