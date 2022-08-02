NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Most people who suffer from COVID-19 fully recover.

However, some are finding the healing process frustratingly long and confusing. This is what’s often referred to as long COVID.

Symptoms of Long COVID range from pulmonary, cardiovascular, and even neurological problems.

And right now, there is no single explanation, diagnosis, or treatment, which is leaving those who suffer from it quite frustrated.

“There are multiple expressions of long COVID that people may observe. One of the things that get reported is brain fog where people are struggling with memory issues,” said Section Chief with Disease Control and Forensics, Kirby Kruger.

Now we have all heard of brain fog as being a major symptom, but what about photophobia, migraines, and even bloody eyes?

“I think there is a lot of different manifestations that can occur. It takes a really thorough evaluation to determine what the true impacts are,” said Kruger.

As to how often Long COVID happens, doctors say it’s too soon to tell.

However, a report in May from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found about one in five adults between 18 and 64 years old had a new health problem that might be attributable to a previous Covid infection.

Studies also show Long COVID tends to impact women more than men.

“The Omicron variant which is now the variant that is circulating as a whole doesn’t seem to be causing severe disease,” Kruger added.

Even though doctors have learned a lot about COVID-19 through the years, there is still a lot they don’t know.

“What is long COVID? Because I don’t think we have a real good definition of what long COVID might be and how to define it. I think that is part of the challenge. We have a lot of different people coming in that just know that they had COVID and after COVID they are just not 100%,” explained Kruger.

Most long Covid symptoms don’t seem to be life-threatening, but things like shortness of breath and double vision can be disabling.

It may seem trivial but it can impact your quality of life and shouldn’t be dismissed.

In the U.S., $1.15 billion in funding was allocated to the National Institutes of Health to support research into the long-term effects of Covid.

The hope is to discover the underlying biological causes and treatments for Long COVID.