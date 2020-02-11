Long Term Closures Continue at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

MEDORA — There’s new information Monday regarding emergency repairs needed at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.

A section of road near the badlands overlook has been closed since last May after erosion caused it to collapse.

Despite securing around $5 million in federal funding for repairs, the road has been closed ever since, because the area around the slide remains unstable.

In all, more than six miles of road was closed to motorized traffic for safety precautions, resulting in an extra 45 minutes of drive time to get in and out of the park.

Park officials said if you have plans to visit the park this year, plan to find alternate ways through the park. But there could be some light on the horizon.

“This month we’ve got a geotechnical team that will be coming out and they will be assessing the soils underneath the roadbed, and what it really takes to create an engineering solution for that road,” said Park Superintendent Wendy Ross.

Ross said once that is done, a repair plan will be created with the hopes of having the road re-opened sometime in 2021.