Dakota Farms Restaurant in Mandan, North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) – A staple restaurant in Mandan is closing for good after 35 years in business.

The owners of Dakota Farms Restaurant located at 1120 East Main Street announced the closure on their Facebook Thursday afternoon:

“It is with a heavy heart we have to inform you our lease is up and is not being renewed. So, we have to say goodbye to all of our loyal customers and friends who have with us on our exciting 35-year journey. We have made really great memories with you over the years that we will always cherish. We have watched your families grow as you have watched ours. Our final day will be the 10th of September. So come and say hi and get your hug. We will miss you all. Thanks for always supporting us through it all,” the owners wrote.

The owners announced its pending Sept. 10 closure, giving a two weeks’ notice on the decision, to allow regulars another chance to come by and give staff one last visit.