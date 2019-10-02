Longer wait for additional care for some older veterans

FARGO — Some older veterans will have to wait longer for additional care.

–WDAY News reporter Matt Henson sat down exclusively today with VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

–One of the issues the two discussed is the expansion of the Veterans Affairs caregivers program.

Right now families of troops injured after the 9-11 attacks can receive thousands a month in stipends.

That was expected to expand this fall to include soldiers hurt during the Vietnam era.

But now that likely won’t happen until next summer at the earliest — mainly due to IT issues.

“We are not going to do something based on an artificial deadline just to meet the deadline if we are not ready, but I think we will be fine next year and that is a very important thing,” said Robert Wilkie, VA Secretary

About 20,000 veterans are enrolled in the caregiver program.

When it expands, that number is expected to double.