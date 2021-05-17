Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director Steinwand stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm.

Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.

Steinwand led the expansion of hunting access through a program known as Private Land Open to Sportsmen, or PLOTS, and helped increase the number of managed waters for fishing to 400.

Steinwand’s last day is July 31.