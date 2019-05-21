It’s not even hot outside, but already babies have died after being left in hot cars.

Seven deaths have been reported nationally, and 52 babies died in 2018.

One happened in Minnesota just a few weeks ago.

Experts say families are living busier lives.

Some are juggling several jobs and, with varying schedules.

Dawn Mayer with the State Health Department says there has been a steady increase in baby deaths over the last three years after being left in cars.

She says always LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.

(Dawn Mayer/Child Safety Program Director) “Put your phone in your back seat, put your purse or your bag or your lunch, or your work badge, something that is going to help you trigger that your baby is back there or your child.”

Mayer says in most cases it happens to the most loving, caring and protective parents.

So your biggest mistake is to think it can’t happen to you.

Mayer says another thing that happens is kids hide in cars when they’re playing and can’t get out.

So if you can’t find your child, look inside your car first.

