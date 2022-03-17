“It wore people out mentally and physically. When you look at the great resignation, and that’s not just in health care but everywhere,“ Bismarck Sanford Health CEO Todd Schaffer said.

Health care professionals with Sanford Health feel accomplished for sticking through the waves of challenges caused by COVID-19 then and now.

“Today, I feel very good. I could not be prouder of the nurses and coworkers and everyone involved in how much that they really have gone through. It has been very trying on everyone and every aspect no matter what your job is,” Sanford Health Care Physician Dr. Andrew Stahl said.

Both Schaffer and Stahl said there were at times, waves of patients requiring help.

“That Omicron surge that came right on top of Delta. When you looked at the original Delta at least you had some time in between. There was a point where we had zero patients that had active COVID,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer said setting competition aside and uniting with others is what helped them provide the best patient outcome possible.

“Being there as a source of expertise for those nurses and providers in those small hospitals saying, if you’re taking care of patients because we don’t have room right now, how can we best help you?” Schaffer said

“You have to be flexible and be able to take care of patients when you need to, and I think that really helped,” Stahl said.

Help that eased burdens for nurses, doctors, and other health experts despite the impact mentally and emotionally. Today, the feeling of accomplishment is spreading around the hospital.

“Now that we’re starting to come down again, you can kind of see the staff take a deep breath,” Schaffer said.

Overall, this pandemic was a teaching lesson helping to prepare for the worst if anything similar like this comes again.

“I think part of it was not knowing what the end game was going to be,” Schaffer said.