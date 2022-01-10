Looking for a good state in which to raise a family? North Dakota is in the top 10.

A migrant family watches the sunset while waiting to be accounted for and taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. on June 21, 2021 in La Joya, Texas. A surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies along the U.S. Southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

An annual data survey ranks North Dakota in the top 10 states in the nation as one of the best places to raise a family.

According to personal finance website WalletHub, to figure out the best states in which to put down family roots, it compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

When all the calculating was complete, North Dakota emerged ninth in the nation.

Breaking down some of the specific measurement categories, North Dakota did quite well:

1 st –Unemployment Rate (low to high)

–Unemployment Rate (low to high) 2 nd – Separation & Divorce Rate (low to high)

– Separation & Divorce Rate (low to high) 3 rd – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 4 th – % of Families in Poverty

– % of Families in Poverty 6 th – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 7 th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)

– Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income) 9 th – % of Families with Young Children

– % of Families with Young Children 21st – High Violent Crimes per Capita (high to low)

You can access the complete report, along with the methodology used, here.