Looking for things to do this weekend? We have a few suggestions

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and that means fireworks shows and backyard barbeques, but things look a little different this year.

This Fourth of July weekend will be everything but traditional. Many events have been canceled over concerns of the coronavirus, but that isn’t stopping one group from giving the community something to look forward to.

“So many things have been canceled this year. Having it at the park, spaced out, in an open area. We just really wanted to do something for the 4th this year,” said Madeline Knutson, multimedia coordinator, Minot Parks.

Knutson is talking about Minot Park’s 4th of July Festival. There will be local food truck vendors and local bands for people to enjoy. And the best thing of all…it’s free!

Knutson added, “We’re encouraging people to stop at the zoo and the pool. You will have to pay for admission in those places.”

The fun kicks off Saturday at noon and will last until 3.

If you have more of a traditional day in mind, you might want to head to Berthold. Starting at 11 a.m., cars, golf carts, motorcycles and even farm equipment will take to the streets for a patriotic parade.

“A lot of families haven’t been able to get together or go out and do much. This gives them an opportunity to go outside and enjoy the weather,” said Police Chief Al Schmidt.

Chief Schmidt says there will also be a pie-eating contest and lots of candy being tossed during the parade.

And there is no other way than to end your night, except with a bang.

The Minot Fireworks Association has been raising money to put on their annual show. President Adam Dyess says it is a night full of events.

“It will start with the races. I believe the gates are going to start to open at 6 o’clock. So you can go to the races, the Nodak Speedway races and then that will go all the way up to the actual fireworks show, which is at 10:45,” said Dyess.

Dyess says there is plenty of room to space out and social distance at the track, and you can even enjoy the show from your car.

Dyess added, “The fireworks display is going to be tied to music and that is going to be broadcasted on 90.1 FM.”

So just because things are little different this year doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate being independent.

Friday night in Berthold they will also be holding a street dance with live music that starts at 9.