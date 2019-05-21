Lost Loved Ones Focus Of Tree Planting Ceremony Tonight

Bismarck – Those looking to remember and honor loved ones are invited to a special ceremony this evening in Downtown Bismarck.

Tonight is the 28th annual Home Hospice Memorial Tree Planting event.

The event put on by CHI-St. Alexius — plants a tree in memory of loved ones who have passed away while in hospice care over the last year.

Family members are invited to write their loved one’s name on a piece of paper that is also planted with the tree.

“It gives a symbol, to our families, a lasting symbol, so we have 27 trees around hospital grounds, to symbolize 27 years of different families, different loved ones lost.” Said Lori Lundblad: Hospice Chaplain: Chi St. Alexius Health.

The event gets underway at 6:30 and is open to the public.

A small prayer service will then follow the ceremony.

Families are asked to meet in the Boniface Auditorium on the CHI-St Alexius Campus.

A second tree planting event will take place Monday, June 10th at CHI’s Hospital in Garrison.

