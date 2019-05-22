Lutheran Social Services Looking for Volunteers to Help Older Americans

May is older American month.

Today, Lutheran social services held an open house to raise awareness about loneliness.

LSS offers different programs for volunteers who want to spend time with and care for older people.

The volunteers are between 18 and 75 years old.

Watching TV, cooking a meal or providing medical care are some of the things volunteers can do.

Most people are just looking for someone to talk to.

They think this will help keep people living in their own homes and not in a nursing home.

“Loneliness is probably one of the main reasons people end up in, you know, maybe a nursing home or needing more care,” said Becky Telin, director for volunteer programs, Lutheran social services.

“Some people may go weeks without maybe having a visit, especially if you’re maybe aging and you don’t have family around,” she added.

