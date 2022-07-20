MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bakken Charitable Fund has selected Hello Sunshine Ice Cream and Books as a recipient of a $5,000 grant.

The Bakken Charitable Fund was established at the Minot Area Community Foundation in 2020, providing an additional opportunity to support organizations within the communities they serve and live in.

Its primary purpose is to assist those organizations that improve the quality of life of everyone with an emphasis on those with the greatest need.

The Bakken Charitable Fund has so far been supported by Beaver Creek LLC, Colter Energy, and Savage Services.

“We are happy to partner with Sara and Hello Sunshine as she continues her missions to impact the youth of Minot and increase their opportunities to access books during a critical time of their development,” said Barrett Withers, fund advisor for The Bakken Charitable Fund.

The goal of “Hello Sunshine Ice Cream and Books” is to get into high-needs neighborhoods, along with Minot parks to get books in the hands of kids to spread literacy across our community – one child, one book and one ice cream treat at a time.

Funds raised will go directly towards purchasing books and ice cream to be distributed during the summer schedule of events.

Jason Zimmerman, President of the MACF said, “We are grateful to work with and facilitate this endowment on behalf of the donor-partners of the Bakken Charitable Fund. This contribution and future contributions will have a tremendous impact on area youth and those in need in the communities they serve.”