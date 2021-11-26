Magic City Discovery Center begins final fundraiser-Hex Yeah Campaign

A Fundraising campaign is giving people the chance to have a personalized tile put on display for everyone who comes to the new Magic City Discovery Center to see.

Once the new discovery center is finished, it is meant to be an all-year-round play and learning facility for kids.

The Hex Yeah fundraiser allows donors to buy as many tiles as they want and personalize them too.

Executive Director of the Center, Wendy Keller said, “this is just a sample of what one might look like. They’re hexagon, and these will be on display at the magic city discovery center and so you can either call our office or go to magiccitydiscoverycenter.com to check all the details.”

The funds from the campaign will go into the construction of the new discovery center which officials say is right on course to be finished in the fall of 2022.

“We’ve got over 150 interactive exhibits that will be installed so we will be open one year from today.

We have a really special announcement in early December because we have a 37-foot climber that will be placed by a crane inside the building. It’s the fuselage of B 52,” Keller said.

The Hex Yeah fundraising campaign is in partnership with Margie’s Art studio and each tile

costs $125.