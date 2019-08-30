Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Magic City Express open Labor Day weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All aboard the Magic City Express in Minot this weekend!

This is the first time this year the train has been in service. Rides are $4 for adults and $3 for kids. The Magic City Express takes you all around Roosevelt Park, and Chuckles the Clown will be on board making balloon animals for everyone.

“We’re getting it out in full force now, and unfortunately it’s Labor Day and end of the season, but next spring we’ll be going full blast,” said Conductor Loren Anderson.

The train runs this Saturday through Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Best Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Museum"

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"

Cancer Nutrition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Nutrition"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:50am Forecast 8-30-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-30-19"

Century defeats Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century defeats Minot"

Boys HS Tennis 8.29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8.29"

Bridge Repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Repairs"

Williston Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Business"

Williston Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Enrollment"

Podcast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Podcast"

Bismarck High Co-head coaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Co-head coaches"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Dickinson State football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State football"

Stark County Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Changes"

Voting Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting Machines"

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"
More Video

Don't Miss