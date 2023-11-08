MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Figure Skating Club’s Synchro Teams will be hosting their annual Magic City Turkey Trot, a 1-mile fun run/walk and 5K run/walk on Thursday, November 23rd at 9am.

The Turkey Trot takes place annually on Thanksgiving morning with proceeds benefiting

the synchronized skating teams in Minot. Synchronized skating is a team sport where a group of 8 or more skate together in synch while performing difficult, required elements. The sport is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations, and challenging step sequences. The variety and difficulty of elements require that each team member be a highly skilled individual skater. The Magic City Figure Skating Club is home to two synchro teams, the Magic Edges and the Magic Picks.

“Magic City Figure Skating has a long line of Synchronized Skating teams dating back to the

late 70s,” says Program Director, Barb Kohlman. “It can be an expensive sport with outfitting

the team, travel, ice time and coaching. The Turkey Trot helps to offset some of those costs

to make it more affordable for skaters to be a part of a team.”

The Turkey Trot, which is just one of the major fundraisers for Magic City Synchro, is in its 9th

consecutive year. The event typically draws around 300 runners, walkers, and dogs! The race

starts at the Brick Studio building in downtown Minot with a course going through downtown

and Roosevelt Park. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed

and most spirited runners. After the race, there will be opportunities to win a Thanksgiving

Day pie!

Registration can be done online here. There will be free t-shirts for those who have pre-registered by November 12th. Strollers and friendly dogs on leashes are welcome! Adults and teens are $30, 12 & under are $15 and Children 5 & under are free. No refunds will be offered. You can find more race day information by going to the event page on Facebook at Magic City Turkey Trot.