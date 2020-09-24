Mail-in ballots being sent out statewide starting today

Starting today, 2020 mail-in ballots are now hitting mailboxes in North Dakota.

Voters have until a day before the election, Nov. 2, to have their ballot mailed in and postmarked. If you requested yours but don’t see it in the mailbox today, Secretary of State Al Jaeger says not to worry — they are being sent out in a staggered approach.

However, if you haven’t received your ballot about 10 days after mailing in the request, you should contact your county auditor.

“Today is the first day that the ballots can be mailed out, and so they’ll be mailed out in stages,” Jaeger said. ” I would suspect that some of the voters would start receiving them as early as maybe this weekend or early next week.”

Jaeger says there are currently abouut 170,000 requests made for mail-in ballots. He says if you haven’t already and would like to vote by mail-in ballot, submit your request as soon as possible.

Secretary Jaeger says he expects more than half of all votes this election to be cast before election day, up from about 30 to 40 percent in past years.

You can check the status of your ballot here.