Major Bismarck Road Closes Monday For Reconstruction

A heavily traveled Bismarck road will soon close until further notice, while it’s rebuilt from the ground up.

City officials say, starting Monday, 43rd Avenue Northeast will be closed to thru-traffic between North Washington Street and Normandy Street.

The closure is part of the overall reconstruction of 43rd Avenue that’s taking place between State Street and Washington Street.

Eventually that closure will be extended to Coleman Street and last through late November, or when it’s ready to handle traffic at full capacity.

When the project is complete, 43rd Avenue will be transformed into a new 5-lane road with a median and traffic signals.

We spoke with the Bismarck Engineering Department and they tell us you’ll still be able to access your favorite businesses.

“For many of the construction phases, we’ll still have the ability to cross 43rd, at Normandy, or at Boulder Ridge or at Coleman, you just won’t be able to go on 43rd. But you should be able to take Calgary up to LaSalle and some of those streets for the local traffic to get to your house or business”, said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

Just over 10-thousand vehicles a day use that stretch of 43rd Avenue.

Detours will be posted, but locals are encouraged to find their own way around the closure.