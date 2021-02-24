Make-A-Wish sending a smile for every mile

Make-A-Wish is running a “miles for smiles” drive, taking donations of air miles to help make travel possible for kids to have their wishes granted. In the past, this program has granted kids’ wishes stretching as far as Australia.

The pandemic canceled many of those events last year, creating a higher demand for travel for the kids and their families.

Amanda Godfread with Make-A-Wish North Dakota says for that reason, they’re hoping to receive a lot of miles.

She says, “We have more wishes to grant than normal, and so that’s kind of the extra push for this miles drive this year.”

Godfread also says that nearly 75 percent of the wishes they grant involve travel.

The airline miles drive is taking place this Thursday, Feb. 25.

Make-A-Wish can accept miles all year long but are focusing on Thursday to encourage people to take the action and make the donation.

Donations can be made online at wish.org/airline-miles. Otherwise, you can call 800-362-9474.