NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs annually from mid-August through the beginning of September.

Even though it’s ending soon, law enforcement will still be watching.

Agencies across the state are participating in the campaign and increased their patrols since August 19.

Last year, there were 108 alcohol or drug-related citations during the campaign.

The campaign ends this Labor Day, so it’s important to know how you’re getting home if you plan on drinking this weekend.

“Plan ahead and plan for a sober ride. Have one of your friends stay sober, but there’s also some great options if you’re in a bigger city like Bismarck or Fargo. You have Lyft, Uber, there’s taxi services. So if you’re in one of those rural areas especially out in the lake areas this weekend, just make sure that you’re planning ahead so that you have a sober ride,” said Lauren Bjork, the safety public information program manager for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

There were also 37 DUI arrests during the 2021 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over summer campaign.