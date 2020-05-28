Man accused of killing North Dakota officer has long record

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO-AM) — A man accused of fatally shooting a North Dakota police officer has an extensive criminal record that includes charges for interfering with police, fleeing, domestic assault and harassing public officials.

Police say Salamah Pendleton opened fire on four law enforcement officers who tried to serve eviction papers on him at an apartment in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was also shot to death, but authorities have not described the circumstances of her killing.

The officer, whose name has not been provided, was the first Grand Forks police officer killed in the line of duty since 1966.