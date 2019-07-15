Man Accused Of Making, Detonating Bomb Enters Pleas

A Minot man says he’s ‘not guilty’ of making and setting off a bomb just east of Minot.

Patrick Wagner is charged with two felonies in connection with the incident in April in a ditch along 55th Street Northeast.

Investigators say Wagner was seen on surveillance video purchasing items found to be in the explosive device that blew up.

Court documents say a sheriff’s deputy was driving by and investigating a small fire in the ditch when the bomb went off.

No one was injured.

Wagner faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty on both charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 21st.