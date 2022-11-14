WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Williston man was arrested Sunday, following a report of an assault with a knife in Williston at CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies and members of the Williston Police Department responded to CHI St. Alexius Hospital around 12:43 a.m., Nov. 13, it was determined that a 15-year-old male had sustained a severe laceration to his throat and a 44-year-old man had sustained a laceration to his hand. The 15-year-old male was flown to a larger medical facility for his injuries and is currently recovering.

After an initial investigation, deputies responded to Highway 1804 and 132nd Lane NW, where the incident reportedly occurred. After investigating the area with some help from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the suspect, a 40-year-old Williston man, was located.

The 40-year-old was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on charges of Aggravated Assault (Class C Felony) and Attempted Murder (Class A Felony).

The investigation is still ongoing.