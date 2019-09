According to Williston police, 29-year-old John Deltoro inflicted harm on a minor under the age of 6.

Deltoro struck the child in the face with his hand, causing the child to bleed.

Authorities also said the man grabbed the child by the neck, impeding his ability to breathe, lifted him off the ground and dragged him into another room.

The incident happened Sept. 22.

Deltoro is currently in custody at the Williams County Correctional Center.