Man Charged With DUI After Rollover

A man involved in a rollover was charged with DUI Sunday evening.

New this morning…according to Highway Patrol.

It happened around 8:30 last night on I-94, 4 miles east of Valley City.

A man from Mandan was traveling east on I-94 at a high rate of speed when he lost control on the exit ramp.

The Ford F350 entered the south ditch and rolled, ejecting him and pinning him.

A farmer came upon the crash and used a large loader to free the driver from his vehicle.

He was air lifted from the scene to a Fargo hospital.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.