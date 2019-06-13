Authorities say a man has died after getting caught in a grain bin.
According to the Sargent County Sheriff, a farmer who was driving by noticed a running auger with no one around this afternoon.
The farmer checked the grain bin and saw signs that someone was loading corn and had become trapped.
Emergency responders and neighbors were able to remove a 71-year-old man from the bin, but he died at the scene.
It happened near Brampton, which is in the Southeastern part of the state.
Man Dies in Grain Bin Accident
