FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused in the shooting death of another man outside a Fargo bar last summer was found not guilty following about nine hours of jury deliberation over two days.

A jury on Monday acquitted 40-year-old Raymond Gunn. He was charged with murder in the July 24 shooting of 41-year-old Eric Hayes after an altercation in an alley between the Bison Turf bar and a convenience store on the North Dakota State University campus.

Defense attorneys argued that Gunn acted in survival and self-defense, noting that Hayes was armed with a knife.

Prosecutors blamed Gunn for being the aggressor and starting the fight.

Officials say Gunn and Hayes didn’t know each other before the incident and it’s still unclear what lead to their argument.