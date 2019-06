A Parshall man was killed in a motorcycle crash at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

The 69-year-old man was driving on Highway 1804, about 22 miles south of Parshall.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that he lost control of his motorcycle on the west shoulder and rolled the bike into the ditch.

He was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was transported by air to a hospital and died June 16, the next day.

The crash remains under investigation.