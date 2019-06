A 23-year-old Minot man died when he was hit by a van on a state highway last night.

The Highway Patrol reports the man had stopped his van along Highway 28 near Ryder in southwest Ward County when his dog escaped from the vehicle and took off across the road. As the man chased the dog, he was hit by an SUV driven by a New Town woman.

The accident happened in rainy conditions at about 10:30 Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol expects to release the name of the victim tomorrow.