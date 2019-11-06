Man wanted by US Marshals

Donavan Peter Azure is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, according to a post on Facebook from the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office.

Azure is wanted for alleged violations of supervised release. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Donavan Azure

His criminal history includes convictions for possession of a short-barrelled shotgun, and assaulting and resisting a federal officer.

Azure may also go by Donny Azure or Donovan Azure.

He is described as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 5’11” and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding Azure’s whereabouts, contact the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 605-222-3675.