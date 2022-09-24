RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.

Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.

Video from the casino shows the suspect wearing red shoes, khaki pants, a gray hoodie and a dark-colored bandana.

Courtesy Rapid City Police

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department.