Management Changes For Mouse River?

Eight years ago, the Mouse River was at its highest level on record – causing one billion dollars in damage across the four-county area along its path in North Dakota.

One result of the flood was a commitment from the International Souris River Board to see if the operations manual that dictates how dams along the river are operated should be changed to reduce chances of future flooding.

Jim Olson was in Bottineau today, talking with members of the ‘study board’ that’s looking into river management to find out when we might hear their report.

(Jim Olson, KX News) “Eight years after the Mouse River reached its peak members of a study board are getting close to deciding if they should recommend any changes to the management that governs the river.”

(Greg Wiche, Study Board Member) “We’ve got 2011, but that’s not the only way a summer flood can happen.”

(Bruce Davison, Study Board Member) “Between 2011 and the next flood of record there’s a lot of possibilities that could happen.”

Two of the people studying possible management changes for the Souris-Mouse River system say even though 2011 is the worst we’ve recorded, the river that’s known as the Souris in Canada and the Mouse in North Dakota has almost unlimited variables.

(Greg Wiche, Study Board Member) “We have a 70-year streamflow record but there’s an infinite number of low flow or floods can happen.”

(Bruce Davison, Study Board Member) “The end goal is to test a bunch of scenarios, develop a new operating plan, and see how it impacts different reaches of the river.”

But it’ll be a while still – the study board doesn’t expect to make recommendations to the International Joint Commission until 2021. And don’t expect miracles.

(Greg Wiche, Study Board Member) “We have not seen a silver bullet. We don’t have an alternative that’s going to take care of all floods and supply water for all droughts.”

(Jim Olson, KX News) “So it’s likely to be 2020 before we hear about possible changes, and probably another year beyond that before any of those changes might be implemented. More than ten years after the Mouse River roared through North Dakota. Jim Olson, KX News.”

You’re still invited to comment on river issues over the next year or so and you can do it online – click here for a link.