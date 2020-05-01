Mandan 8th grader honored for her work with STEM

One Mandan middle schooler is one of six North Dakota students being recognized for their hard work.

The Bismarck Larks along with MDU resources honored eighth-grader Trinity Pitzer for dedication to the STEM programming at Mandan Middle School.

Pitzer not only participates in the astronomy club and helps with the recycling program, but she also helps classmates who are having difficulties in class and help them better understand STEM.

“I want them to realize that if they put the effort forth they could do the same thing. And they can go above and beyond in so many other ways. And also make a difference in the world,” shared Pitzer.

Pitzer was awarded a few different prizes: four tickets to a Larks game, on-field recognition, she’ll get to throw out the first pitch and a year-long student membership to the Gateway Science Center.