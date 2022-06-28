Early July is a time full of events for Mandan. Not only are the Fourth of July Parade and Rodeo Days drawing plenty of crowds, but other smaller festivities like Art in the Park will also take place over the same time period. With so many events happening both on and off the city streets, traffic delays and detours are going to be a given over the weekend.

Thankfully, those traveling in and around Mandan won’t need to be surprised by these road closures and changes. The City of Mandan has released the full list of street closures and traffic guidances for the weekend’s festivities. We’ve put together a quick overview of the guidelines and limitations you can expect over the weekend so you can plan your trips ahead of the roadblocks.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park will be held July 3-4 in both the Heritage and Dykshoorn parks. In order to prepare for the event, Main Street from west of Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed from 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4. Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alleyway will also be closed to traffic, and a temporary four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue Northwest. Traffic from the east using I-94 is encouraged to use Mandan Avenue exit 153.

Contestants in the Mandan Rodeo coming from west of Main Street are advised to turn right at the intersection with 10th Avenue Northwest and take Third Street Southwest to Dacotah Centennial Park. Contestants coming from the west using I-94 may use Mandan Avenue exit 153 on July 2-3.

Independence Day Parade

The Classic Car Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Grand Parade at 10:10 a.m. Traffic around Mandan on July 4 will be extremely difficult while the city works to accommodate its July 4 plans. Here are the current plans for parade routes and traffic closures related to them:

Classic Car Parade Route: The Classic Car Parade will leave Midway Lanes on Memorial Highway and travel westbound to Main Street.

Grand Parade Route: The Grand Parade begins at Dacotah Centennial Park on Memorial Highway, and proceeds to Main Street,

Main Street: Main Street, from the west side of the Memorial Highway intersection to 10th Avenue Northwest, will be completely closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 to accommodate the day’s events. Normal travel on Main will resume after the parade.

Memorial Highway: Traffic from Memorial Highway will only be able to go northbound onto Mandan Avenue until 9:30 a.m, after which it will be closed to westbound traffic from the intersection with Third Street Southeast and Bisman Avenue to East Main.

Traffic Detours: Main Street exit 155 from I-94 will be closes starting at 7:00 a.m. until the end of the parade. Those looking to travel into Mandan should use I-94 exit 153 at Mandan Avenue or exit 152 at Sunset Drive. People who need to go south on the exit should do so before 9:30 a.m.

Independence Day Parking: No parking is allowed on Main Street from 1:00 a.m. on July 4th until the end of the parade. All vehicles parked on Main Street during the time period will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

July 4 Fireworks Display

Immediately following the fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park, traffic will be directed using the following guidelines.

24th Avenue Southeast Route: All vehicles exiting onto 24th Avenue will continue on to Third Street Southeast or continue to Memorial Highway (where they will be required to travel west). No eastbound traffic will be permitted on the route.

Longspur Trail Route: Any vehicles intending to exit eastbound on Longspur Trail will be redirected to either Memorial Highway on Redwin Drive or 32nd Avenue Southeast, and required to go eastbound on Memorial Highway. No westbound traffic will be permitted on the route.

East Main Street: No eastbound traffic will be allowed from East Main Street onto Memorial Highway.

Riverwood Avenue: No traffic will be allowed on Riverwood Avenue.

Maps are available for the Art in the Park Detours and Road Closures, as well as for the Parade and Fireworks Display traffic closures, on the City of Mandan’s website.