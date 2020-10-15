Mandan, Bismarck Public Schools makes changes to extra-curricular activities due to upgraded risk level

After Gov. Doug Burgum moved Morton and Burleigh counties to the orange, or high, risk level at his Wednesday press briefing, both schools are making changes to extra-curricular activities regarding large gatherings.
In a press release, Jessica Petrick, the Community Relations Coordinator at MPS, said the following changes will take effect Monday, Oct. 19:
- Attendance at ticketed events will be limited to 25% of facility capacity, not to exceed 50 attendees. Vouchers will continue to be used at these events. Visiting teams will no longer be provided vouchers.
- Attendance at non-ticketed events will be limited to two spectators per student-athlete.
- MPS asks that spectators physically distance as much as possible and leave at the conclusion of their athlete’s event.
- In the orange phase, masks are now mandatory for all individuals on school property whenever physical distancing between family groups is not possible.
- All attendees are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Renae Walker, the Director of Community Relations at BPS, said the following changes will take place:
- For ticketed events, the voucher system implemented this fall will continue to be used with voucher limitations of no more than 50 attendees per event. For some venues, it may become necessary to restrict the number of spectators to zero to safely accommodate space for participants.
- For non-ticketed events, BPS requires that spectators be limited to no more than two individuals per athlete. Spectators must socially distance to the maximum extent possible and leave immediately following the conclusion of their athlete’s event.
- BPS will now require masks for all individuals on BPS property or at BPS events when social distancing cannot be maintained.
- When possible, games will be live-streamed throughout the WDA conference (www.wdasports.org) or the BPS Live Stream Page.