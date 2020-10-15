Mandan, Bismarck Public Schools makes changes to extra-curricular activities due to upgraded risk level

After Gov. Doug Burgum moved Morton and Burleigh counties to the orange, or high, risk level at his Wednesday press briefing, both schools are making changes to extra-curricular activities regarding large gatherings.

In a press release, Jessica Petrick, the Community Relations Coordinator at MPS, said the following changes will take effect Monday, Oct. 19:

Attendance at ticketed events will be limited to 25% of facility capacity, not to exceed 50 attendees. Vouchers will continue to be used at these events. Visiting teams will no longer be provided vouchers.

Vouchers will continue to be used at these events. Visiting teams will no longer be provided vouchers. Attendance at non-ticketed events will be limited to two spectators per student-athlete.

per student-athlete. MPS asks that spectators physically distance as much as possible and leave at the conclusion of their athlete’s event.

In the orange phase, masks are now mandatory for all individuals on school property whenever physical distancing between family groups is not possible.

whenever physical distancing between family groups is not possible. All attendees are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Renae Walker, the Director of Community Relations at BPS, said the following changes will take place: