MANDAN, ND (KXNET) –The upcoming Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals will feature a dozen animals from the Chad Berger Bucking Bulls operation in Mandan.

A perennial supplier of bulls for PBR events over the years, Chad Berger has earned 11 PBR Stock Contractor of the Year honors and has won two World Champion Bucking Bull titles for his top bovine, Smooth Operator.

The PBR World Finals are set for May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Each PBR event actually focuses on two athletes: The bull rider and the bull.

One rider will be crowned the 2022 PBR World Champion and earn a $1 million bonus, while one bull will be named the 2022 YETI PBR Champion Bucking Bull and earn a $100,000 bonus.

A total of 143 bucking bulls have qualified for the 2022 championships.

The 12 bulls in that field from Mandan’s Chad Berger are: Back Jack, Sky Harbor, WSM’s Trail of Tears, Oilfield Outlaw’s Yellow Feather, Mr. Winston, WSM’s Jive Turkey, Safey Meeting, Pookie Holler, Drago, Bubba G, WSM’s Nasty Wishes and Dagger.

For more on the complete list of qualifiers, click here.