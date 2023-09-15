MANDAN, ND (KXNET) – Over the last few months, a handful of shops have closed, including in the city of Mandan.

But city leaders say don’t panic because more companies are looking to lease office spaces.

This week, we’ve seen a changing look at parts of the city of Mandan.

Some stores and restaurants have closed, taking down their signs, and cleaning out their spaces in the process.

KX News’ Jamarlo Phillips went over and talked with Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer who says the city doesn’t have a magic wand, but they can offer help for struggling businesses.

“I think there is always a transition period that sometimes comes in waves,” mentioned Neubauer.

Last weekend, Dakota Farms served their last customers after nearly 40 years.

Other eateries like Hardee’s and Station West Bar and Grill on Main Street also went out of business.

Swing Away, the indoor batting cage, off Memorial Highway closed in July.

As of Friday, The All-New Time New Rentals on Main Street is now closed to auction off its tools in a few weeks.

Owners say two big reasons are the difficulty hiring and not bringing in enough money to pay the bills.

“It seems like a lot more is going than coming,” said Patrick Chasinghawk.

Patrick Chasinghawk and his family have lived in Mandan for three years and would like to see more options for his kids.

“Maybe another place than Skyzone and all that to have the kids play,” said Chasinghawk.

Neubauer believes there is a demand to be in the city as multiple companies are now looking to lease thousands of square feet of office space.

“Even with the four or five businesses that have recently closed that make the headlines, we always want to point out that there are 19 new businesses that have expanded or opened in Mandan in the last eight to nine months,” Neubauer said.

Despite only five businesses leaving, Neubauer says he wouldn’t call this a crisis.

“We didn’t know about a couple of the restaurants that were closing, some of them have talked about it over the years. A lot of times we wish you would’ve come and talked to us first and I think that our message is that we’ll do what we can to help you if you let us know and if you have questions, you can certainly get in touch with us and our building development director and we’ll be able to help you,” Neubauer explained.

Mandan’s city commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday September 25.

KX News is working to learn if the economy will be brought up in the discussion.