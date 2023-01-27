MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A Mandan couple is still recovering after a fire destroyed their home on Cortez Circle.

Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped from a house fire thanks to a neighbor on January 18. The couple was airlifted to Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.



According to their son, Kevin Cuba, his mother is in critical condition with more than 80% of her body burned. She underwent her fourth surgery today. He says 15% of his stepfather’s body burned in the fire.

The family has set up a go-fund-me account to help with medical expenses.