Mandan Garage Fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Armed officers and an angry crowd faced off late Wednesday night after reports that at least one man was fatally shot by authorities in a working-class north Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis police said people in the crowd threw rocks and bricks, with 25 officers suffering minor mostly minor injuries. Officers cordoned off several blocks near the scene. By 11 p.m., officers had used tear gas and most of the crowd dispersed, police director Michael Rallings said at a Thursday morning at a news conference. Three people were arrested.