Mandan Garage Fire

A fire erupted in Mandan this evening. Several people said you could see smoke billowing into the air, for miles. The fire started before 6 o’clock this evening, in a garage at an apartment complex near Moritz Sport and Marine. It was the intersection of Mckenzie Drive and Marina Road southeast. KX saw that at least three cars were completely incinerated.
Six garage sections caught fire — and all the cars inside. Flames could be seen from far away, and heavy smoke after. Traffic was detoured while authorities worked to put the fire out.

