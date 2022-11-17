MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Progress Organization is celebrating the holiday season in style with a collection of activities Thanksgiving weekend that include holiday lights, shopping, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Here’s a rundown of what’s planned November 25-26:

Lighting Ceremony. The inaugural grand lighting of “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will kick off festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by giveaways and hot chocolate in the parks. Holiday Lights on Main is Mandan’s newest holiday attraction, featuring larger-than-life, interactive displays that will be open nightly from Nov. 25 through the New Year. Each night at the Holiday Lights on Main, non-perishable food items will be accepted for a local food pantry and free-will donations will help support the attraction and local charity groups. Christmas Trees of Charity will be on display in the Morton Mandan Public Library and visitors can vote for their favorite tree. The winning tree will receive $1,500 towards their organization’s cause.

Small Business Saturday. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shoppers will have a chance to win $500 in Mandan Bucks during the Annual Shop Hop. Those visiting five or more of the 30-plus participating Mandan businesses will be eligible for the prize drawing and other great prizes from local merchants. Ring in the savings with merchants offering great deals to shoppers taking in the annual event. Shop Hop passports will be available at participating businesses.

One important note: Main Street from Second Ave NW to Fourth Ave NW will be closed for these events on Friday, Nov. 25, from noon to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Third Ave NW will also be closed to traffic from Main Street to the alley during the street closure. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour.

For more information on the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main, Santa’s Arrival and Shop Small Saturday, visit www.VisitMandan.com.