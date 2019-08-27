Mandan Language Apprentice Elijah Dale Benson Helps to Save the NuÉta Tongue

Experts say the Indigenous languages of North Dakota are in jeopardy of being lost.

On Saturday, speakers gathered at the Knife River Indian Villages National Park in Stanton for a summit on Native languages in the state.

In an effort to help educate future generations and to keep the languages alive, the Three Affiliated Tribes created a Culture and Language division within their Education Department.

Within that division, many people are working together to preserve all three languages, including Mandan Apprentice Elijah Dale Benson.

Although he wasn’t able to attend the summit, Benson says his primary focus is on producing Mandan language learning materials while also teaching himself and his cousin Junior, Plains Indian Sign Language.

The park’s Culture Resource Program Manager told us the summit was a “pretty powerful and wonderful experience.”