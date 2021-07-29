Mandan man dies in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Dickinson

A Mandan man was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after midnight Thursday in Dickinson as he crossed a street.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old man was crossing the street at Broadway and First Avenue Southwest when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Dickinson man.

The Mandan man was taken to the hospital in Dickinson where he later died.

Neither the driver of the vehicle and his passenger were hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.